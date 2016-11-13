Ninety One hires Greater China advisor head from BlackRock; NPS hires Americas infra manager; PGIM hires for APAC alts business; Federated Hermes expands APAC family office team; abrdn names new Malaysia head; and more.
Tag : northern trust
Cbus announces board changes; HKEX opens new office; Northern Trust hires from Franklin Templeton; FTLife hires deputy CIO from BOC Life; Perpetual AM names deputy equities chief; and more.
Investors plan to prioritise cost management, and are trending towards outsourcing and diversifying to niche investment strategies.
In partnership with Northern Trust Asset Management
A webinar interview between AsianInvestor and Northern Trust Asset Management’s Wouter Sturkenboom focused on the key financial themes likely to dominate the post-Covid-19 world.
Asia’s asset managers are increasingly looking at the European market to widen their client base in the search for fresh opportunities and returns.
WITH VIDEO: Building a culture of transparency in your organisation can be a hard sell internally. Northern Trust explains how to set up a 4-point action plan to tackle this in the alternatives space.
Building a culture of transparency in your organisation can be a hard sell internally. Northern Trust explains how to set up a four-point action plan to tackle this in the alternatives space.
Western asset owners have been showing a bias towards Asia in their passive global emerging-market allocations, says Wayne Bowers of Northern Trust Global Investments.
Today we unveil the fund houses ranked 51st to 75th by Asia-Pacific AUM in our annual survey. Nine of them were US firms, with Janus Capital posting particularly strong growth.
Asia’s increasingly cash-rich but yield-starved insurance firms are casting an envious eye over US fixed income markets, where income returns are on the rise.
Institutional investors' moves to run more portfolios in-house are also forcing service providers to adjust.
Despite concerns over the availability of private-market investments, institutions are showing more interest in building alternatives expertise, say fund-servicing executives.