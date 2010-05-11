The Japanese state pension fund can dismiss its dethronement as the world’s largest asset owner, as relative rankings are immaterial to its marathon mission of delivering long-term returns.
Tag : norges bank investment management
The CEO of Norges Bank Investment Management has pledged the $1.6 trillion fund will adhere more closely to the two principles, supported by clarity from Norway’s Ministry of Finance concerning acceptable underperformance.
Norway's $1.4 trillion sovereign wealth fund, one of the largest in the world, becomes the latest to shut down its China office, moving its Asian operational functions to Singapore.
The manager of the Norwegian sovereign wealth fund has concerns about the number of women occupying top corporate roles in Japan; insurance giant AIA is diving into China’s commercial property sector with a stake in a retail-office complex; and more.
For the $1.35 trillion alternative-heavy China Investment Corporation, it could be just a matter of time before it surpasses the world's largest sovereign wealth fund Norwegian Government Pension Fund Global.
Recording the worst quarterly investment return since April last year, the world’s largest pension fund was a net seller of equities in the second quarter.
Two years after opening its Shanghai investment office, Norges Bank Investment Management makes a move to expand into Singapore.