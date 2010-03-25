The implications of Japan’s aging, declining population are misunderstood, catalysing a promising economic outlook that has one veteran investor and author wishing he was 23 again.
Japanese stocks have hit their highest level in decades. AsianInvestor asks industry experts how much longer the optimism can hold.
The combined exchange group formed by the merger of TSE and OSE is set to complete integration of their derivatives markets, which may bolster interest from high-speed traders.
Stamp duty is seen as prohibitively expensive for high-frequency traders after IMC shuts its Hong Kong trading desk and makes two-thirds of its HK staff redundant.
Investors from Taiwan and China take a divergent approach to crisis-hit Japan.
Chris McGuire's Phalanx Capital Management benefited strongly from convertible arbitrage last year, with the multi-strategy fund coming out 44% up.