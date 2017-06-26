In this latest edition of our monthly Q&A, we quiz the Asia CEO of alternatives specialist Muzinich & Co. on a range of light-hearted questions.
Tag : muzinich
A growing private credit industry in Singapore is helping fund sponsors to create Asia-specific offerings, and attracting asset owners from the Asia Pacific and other regions.
Future Fund deputy CIO steps down; Blackstone real estate specialist departs; NZ Super CEO to leave; ART appoints risk heads; MLC Life gets CIO from parent; Fidelity names HK chief; and more.
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Dry powder has been slow to deploy amid lower interest rates pre-2022, the pandemic and difficulty in finding deals, industry insiders told AsianInvestor.
The US investment house has set up a branch in Singapore in a bid to tap rising demand for niche fixed income assets and boost its Asia allocation.