He will take a regional role with the Canadian life insurer after six years overseeing investments at large Chinese insurers.
Tag : move
Fubon Life names new Hong Kong CEO; Spirit Super hires deputy CIO; HKMA Exchange Fund deputy CEO retires; Australian Ethical welcomes new CEO; and more.
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
HKEX to open London office; Partners Group lays off staff from Asia PE team; Australian Retirement Trust executive team overhaul; Ex-Allianz Real Estate APAC chief in new role; United Overseas Insurance names new CEO; and more.
BlackRock's former China JV head leaves; Fullerton FM hires MD for alternatives; Amundi names institutional sales head for South Asia; QIC gets new private debt chief; Hines opens office in New Zealand; and more.
BlackRock names Taiwan head; Capital Group adds to clients group team; Jupiter AM rejigs Asia team; Nikko AM creates sustainable investments team; Hamilton Lane opens Shanghai office; and more.
New China Life Insurance makes leadership changes; Kyobo Lifeplanet promotes CEO; Prudential names next Japan Insurance CEO; Australian Ethical’s chief investment officer steps down; BlackRock makes two key appointments in APAC; BNP Paribas AM hires head of stewardship for APAC; and more.
Susan Buckley to leave QIC after two decades; HSBC asset management names senior roles for institutional and pension business; Henry Chui joins Partners Group in Singapore; Hamilton Lane expands SG office, appoints SEA head; and more.
The US asset manager has eliminated the role, resulting in the departure of Celestine Khoo.
The Canadian institution's asset management arm has hired a senior executive to help develop its investment management business in the "must-win battlefield" of China.
JP Morgan Asset Management's highly respected Asia chief is to head the North American business of UK insurer Prudential. The US firm is tipped to name an in-house replacement.
Standard Chartered old hand named the head of client relationships, Hong Kong, wholesale banking.