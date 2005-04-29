AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : move

Staff Reporters
MPFA Chairman's term extended; Prudential HK hires responsible investment manager; Muzinich names Asia CEO; LaSalle IM reshuffles Japan team; PGIM appoints institutional relations head for Australia, New Zealand; Natixis IM gets regional head of equity; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 10
Staff Reporters
HKEX to open London office; Partners Group lays off staff from Asia PE team; Australian Retirement Trust executive team overhaul; Ex-Allianz Real Estate APAC chief in new role; United Overseas Insurance names new CEO; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, March 3
Staff Reporters
BlackRock's former China JV head leaves; Fullerton FM hires MD for alternatives; Amundi names institutional sales head for South Asia; QIC gets new private debt chief; Hines opens office in New Zealand; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Feb 24
Staff Reporters
New China Life Insurance makes leadership changes; Kyobo Lifeplanet promotes CEO; Prudential names next Japan Insurance CEO; Australian Ethical’s chief investment officer steps down; BlackRock makes two key appointments in APAC; BNP Paribas AM hires head of stewardship for APAC; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 30
Staff Reporters
Susan Buckley to leave QIC after two decades; HSBC asset management names senior roles for institutional and pension business; Henry Chui joins Partners Group in Singapore; Hamilton Lane expands SG office, appoints SEA head; and more.
Weekly roundup of people news, Sep 23