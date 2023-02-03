Indonesia taps star advisers for new wealth fund; Funds SA leadership change; Active Super veteran launches consultancy; MorningStar rehires portfolio manager; and more.
Australia’s central bank has raised concerns about the superannuation sector's rapid growth and its impact on financial stability. However, industry experts say the risks are nuanced, with safeguards already in place.
Global fixed income dominated a bulk of the fixed income flows for Singapore-registered funds in the first half of the year, while Asian fixed income was another popular category.
GSAM sees investment, client executives exit; HK-based executive leaves Ontario Teachers'; Partners Group opens HK office, names head; TAL finds new CEO; Bridgewater's China head adds role; Cbus Super gets new risk chief; and more.
NZ Super appoints interim CIO; Franklin Templeton loses Hong Kong co-head, adds Asia family offices lead; CIC names chief risk officer; Aware Super adds to London team; First Sentier names Singapore CEO, Asia institutional head; and more.
Germaine Share, director of manager research for Asia at Morningstar, offers in-depth insight on the company's intensive research process and some red flags to watch out for.
Morningstar research showcases three women managers who are not only excelling within the ranks but also setting new trends.
Janus Henderson names new Greater China equities chief; Malaysia military pension chairman, chief executive step down; AIA Australia appoints CFO; Savills IM appoints APAC ex-Japan head; WTW gets new Japan head; and more.
Investment flows into sustainable funds and actively managed funds in Asia reveal a region at a crossroads of growth and adaptation, according to research from Morningstar.
Total assets in sustainable funds across Asia ex-Japan stagnated in the third quarter, although some markets were helped by evolving regulations, according to Morningstar.
Eight funds available in Hong Kong and seven funds in Singapore have small exposures to Country Garden, the latest distressed Chinese property developer in the spotlight.
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.