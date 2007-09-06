Some family offices are coming together to form multi-family offices and other alliances as they attempt to tap into different kinds of expertise and capabilities while keeping operating costs low.
A new report by McKinsey & Company outlines a vision for global trade finance that could allow institutional investors to help fill the broadening financing gap.
Financial firms in Asia Pacific need to do more to raise the number of roles held by minorities, say institutional executives and experts.
Global investor interest in Chinese buyout funds, in particular, is set to rise and co-investments also increasing, according to a new study by McKinsey.
Political and economic risks, a nascent credit culture and weak regulatory structures are deterring institutions from investing in Asian infrastructure, according to a report from the ratings agency.
Wu Yibing, president of Citic Private Equity Management, explains the workings of the firmÆs newly closed Rmb9 billion fund.
The global private equity firm has hired Ranjit Pandit from McKinsey to help grow its India portfolio.