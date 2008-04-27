In this new edition of our quick-fire Q&A, AsianInvestor catches up with Shen Tan, managing director at Lazard Asset Management.
Lazard Asset Management has hired an Asia veteran to look after regional distribution. He comes from rival Capital Group, amid other changes at the latter firm.
The Swiss firm has poached Lazard Asset Management’s Japan head as its new CEO in Tokyo. It also plans to expand its property team there and elsewhere in the region.
Lazard names new Australia CEO, HuaAn hires former Kaisen CIO, T Rowe adds a fixed income head, and CBRE appoints Asia-Pacific chief operating officer.
The veteran Nomura and Lehman Brothers dealmaker, who had been expected to join a PE firm, has been appointed to help Lazard grow its Southeast Asia M&A activities.
A Korean activist hedge fund invested by CalPERS and run by Lazard has shut, as has an Asia long/short equity fund run by CICC.
Choon is expected to introduce the firmÆs strategies to professional investors in Asia, including pension funds, central banks, sovereign wealth funds and financial institutions.