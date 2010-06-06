Cash-strapped Chinese developer sells Shanghai mall share to partner GIC; NPS slashes external managers for foreign equities by up to 10%; AustralianSuper adds to AI stocks; and more.
ADIA makes investment in Indian retail chain; Kyobo Life and AXA Investment Managers extend strategic partnership with Korean joint venture firm; Malaysia’s Khazanah and Italian development bank establish investment partnership; and more.
Korean Teachers’ Credit Union has signed a second real estate partnership agreement with a Californian counterpart; Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund backs third fund in series focused on Australian logistics assets; the investment firm that manages part of Alibaba co-founder's fortune is retreating from US stocks as it increasingly focuses on private markets.
Pension funds and insurers in South Korea are pleased with their response to the global financial crisis and more confident about future investment plans, including those for alternatives.
The $47 billion insurer is tilting away from US investment-grade credit to high-yield, distressed and private-equity strategies.