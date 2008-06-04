China's CIC chairman and Saudi Arabia's PIF governor meet in Beijing; Temasek plans to invest up to $10 billion in India in three years; NPS hires managers for PE mandates; and more.
Japan's state pension fund announced changes to its manager lineup for active foreign equities with 19 new mandates; Hong Kong's Mandatory Provident Fund may see a double-digit rebound in 2023; and more.
Singapore state investor Temasek will focus on the “highest-quality projects” within cryptocurrencies and blockchain-related assets; Asian family offices prefer digital assets following weak returns from their traditional portfolios; and more.
The deal with Kyobo Life marks Axa Investment ManagersÆ third big regional joint venture in asset management.