Thailand's GPF launches study of strategic asset allocation; $2.3 billion of Middle East SWF capital flowed into Greater China in 2023; NPS CIO visits peers GPIF, GIC; and more.
GPF shifts investment strategy to focus on risk management; Belgian insurer Ageas picks up 10% in Taiping Insurance's pension business; NPS plans tech push with new US office in July; and more.
Philippines' SSS plans to outsource more to investment managers; HK approves spot bitcoin ETFs, Nippon Life Insurance sets up new India unit; APG in joint deal to invest in Australian student housing; and more.
Dubai prince reaffirms HK family office plans after abruptly postponing inauguration; GIC completes acquisition of stake in reinsurance broker and becomes majority shareholder; UK uni pension applies for trading approval in China; and more.
Two Canadian pension funds increase bets in Indian toll roads; GPIF gets curious about crypto; ADIA plans to capitalise on western investors' desire to cut China exposure; Temasek to stay committed to ESG investing; and more.
FWD group eyes stake sale after delaying IPO plans yet again; Ajlan & Bros Holding Group to forge deals with listed Chinese firms; Japan's Chikyoren hires managers for equity mandates; Temasek invests in agri-food strategy; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund makes first agritech and B2B investment in India; AustralianSuper takes step to triple private credit allocation with new partnership; US clampdown on investments in China may be undermined by US institutional investors; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund adds to logistics portfolio; PIF is anchor investor in Saudi Arabia ETF on HKEX; Temasek, MAS, IFC team up for green investments; Prudential's asset management arm in Korea up for sale; and more.
Taiwan's BLF shortlists six managers for local equity mandate; GIC purchases stake in European hotel chain; China's state-run basic pension fund posts 2022 results; Japan's GPIF posts loss in September-ended quarter; and more.
ADIA makes investment in Indian retail chain; Kyobo Life and AXA Investment Managers extend strategic partnership with Korean joint venture firm; Malaysia’s Khazanah and Italian development bank establish investment partnership; and more.
Canadian pension fund in partnership to invest in Asian private credit; Superannuation funds continue merger pace; Temasek-owned fund unit raises billions for China-focused strategy; and more.
The asset owner has issued requests for proposals for mandates involving exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, equities, real estate, and other alternative assets. Some were awarded, while winners in others have yet to be announced.