Staff Reporters
The first batch of pension providers, including China Life, will join Hong Kong’s MPF’s new electronic platform next year; Ontario Teachers' Pension acquires majority stake in private hospital chain in India; head of Korea's sovereign wealth fund's investment strategy and innovation division is named its new chief investment officer; and more.
