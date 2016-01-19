Korea Investment Corporation, Hyundai insurance, and Shinhan Life tell AsianInvestor why they prefer mid- to small-cap buyouts in today's environment.
Tag : korea investment corporation
The Korean sovereign wealth fund has brought forward its targets for increasing the share of alternatives in the portfolio, its CIO says. Diversification into sub-strategies will be key in coming years.
The Korean sovereign wealth fund's CIO says 'unpredictability is the new norm' as the fund cuts its coat according to its cloth in volatile markets.
The first batch of pension providers, including China Life, will join Hong Kong’s MPF’s new electronic platform next year; Ontario Teachers' Pension acquires majority stake in private hospital chain in India; head of Korea's sovereign wealth fund's investment strategy and innovation division is named its new chief investment officer; and more.
The hiring spree for 22 newly created positions is the largest by the Korean sovereign wealth fund since 2015. The new program includes 15 investment management openings.
Korea Investment Corporation (KIC) and the National Pension Service (NPS) plan to enhance overseas voting rights and mandatory ESG filings for overseas companies.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund has established a new dedicated responsible investment team amid a restructuring. The fund has also appointed new leaders for its alternative and public assets teams.
With assets under management reaching $195.7 billion at the end of May, the Korean sovereign wealth fund is continuing to raise its game with alternative assets.
Experts believe the Korean sovereign wealth fund's new head will need to prioritise raising sustainable investments and private asset investing, along with returns in general.
Korea's sovereign wealth fund is sharing investing knowledge with public investment peers, even as it seeks to invest money for more of them.
The new head of Korea Investment Corporation is moving to implement reforms at the $90 billion sovereign wealth fund after his predecessor violated internal guidelines.
Former World Bank executive Eun Sung-Soo is the new chairman and CEO at Korea Investment Corporation, after 'Hank' Ahn Hong-chul quit amid reports of improper conduct.