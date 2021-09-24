Three of the world's largest pension funds have recommitted to Scape Australia's flagship student housing vehicle as it converts to an open-ended core fund, reflecting a growing institutional appetite for Asia-Pacific living sector strategies.
Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's recent entry into Brisbane's BTR market underscores growing institutional investor confidence in Australia's nascent multi-family sector.
The CDPQ's real estate arm sees immense potential in Australia's nascent build-to-rent sector, citing strong fundamentals and its critical role in addressing housing shortages.
The Canadian firm is strategically enhancing its logistics facilities, within Asia and globally, with a focus on urban centres and advanced technologies needed to meet e-commerce demand.
Super SA appoints chief executive; HKEX to welcome new chairman; Franklin Templeton gets new Japan president; ART appoints strategic board members; Linklaters names new China managing partner; and more.
Real estate subsidiary of Canadian pension fund to set up platform for technology sector-focused workplaces in India; Korea's NPS has CEO decision revoked at telecom giant; and more.
A round-up of the top five stories on asset owners and investment themes of the past month.
Cadillac Fairview and Ivanhoé Cambridge are among a slew of high-quality institutions investing in build-to-rent multifamily assets in Australia, as tenant demand continues to grow in the country.
As education remains a centrepiece of Australia’s global services exports, the purpose-built student accommodation sector is continuing to attract significant capital commitments from foreign asset owners.
CDPQ’s real-estate arm views Asia Pacific’s real estate sector as a great diversifier with strong fundamentals that can be leveraged to build resilience into its portfolio.
CDPQ's Ivanhoe Cambridge hires ex-GIC real estate expert; NZ Super adds board member; Future Fund appoints chief people officer; BlackRock real estate CIO joins Singapore's Capitaland; AMP Capital hires MD for energy; Northern Trust AM names new CIO; T Rowe Price hires AU and NZ institutional head; Nuveen hires Southeast Asia institutional head; Citi names sustainability head in Singapore; and more