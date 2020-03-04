New regulatory frameworks are driving the insurers’ tilt towards alternative investments.
Tag : ifrs 17
Market concerns and domestic regulatory changes are prompting Korean insurers to change asset preferences.
Two new frameworks are prompting South Korean insurance firms to rethink their investment priorities, industry experts tell AsianInvestor.
Tradeoffs must be re-assessed amid incoming regulatory changes as well as interest rate uncertainties, insurance executives from Swiss Re, Sun Life International and Manulife said.
Uncertainty may be uppermost in investment managers’ minds, but higher interest rates present opportunities, speakers told AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing Hong Kong.
Shifts in regulatory frameworks are demanding an expansion of skillsets beyond asset allocation, senior executives from Sun Life, Swiss Re and Manulife said at AsianInvestor’s Insurance Investment Briefing in Hong Kong.
Unfortunate circumstances have fuelled a wait-and-see investment approach by Korean asset owners for the rest of the year, AsianInvestor learned while in Seoul. Still, asset managers would be wise to visit Korea in the near future.
Most investors recognise the importance of decarbonising their portfolio, but the question is: how to do it, and when?
Taiwan's biggest insurer braces for challenges as it increases its exposure to foreign bonds and dividend-yielding stocks ahead of the upcoming new capital regime.
The looming regulation on the classification of debt may prove unfavourable for distressed assets, but the Korean insurer remains unfazed.
Consolidation is trending in South Korea's life insurance sector, with industry players facing rising challenges amid prevailing low interest rates and looming new rules.