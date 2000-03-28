AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Tag : hyundai

Two Hyundai units have been forced to obtain additional overdraft facilities in order to meet bond repayments as mutual fund redemptions show little sign of slowing in South Korea.
Hyundai units in liquidity crunch
Hyundai Motor''s bid for Daewoo Motor is a non-starter. The company has neither the firepower nor the friends to win control and so keep foreign competition at bay.
Hyundai locked out of Daewoo auction