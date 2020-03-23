The Chinese sovereign wealth fund is among the top improvers in an annual scoreboard that rates global state funds’ practices in governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) over the past year.
Tag : global swf
As well as two Asian funds leading Global SWF’s latest governance, sustainability, and resilience (GSR) scoreboard, the report shows sovereign wealth funds, are catching up quickly with public pension funds through their impact activities and reporting.
Global SWF’s first-half report revealed very strong deal-making activity by state investors, along with shifting investment habits and a rising interest in in-house start-ups.
Experts believe the move is opportune as the Singaporean sovereign wealth fund seeks to expand its positions in the country’s real estate and infrastructure sectors.
With oil-producing countries hit hard by the crude price crash, their state institutions will have to dump liquid assets and, by default, raise private market allocations, say industry experts.