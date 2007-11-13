The New South Wales public sector fund has engineered an innovative solution to preserve its investment expertise while taking a significant stake in Frontier Advisors, potentially creating a new service model for Australia's mature superannuation funds.
Tag : frontier
Former China Life Group CFO returns as company president; Prudential regional CEO for growth markets departs; Sun Life appoints chief client and innovation officer in Singapore; GIC head of data governance and management leaves after 23 years; Temasek director of investment for agri-food sector moves from San Francisco; VFMC hires head of equities from Hesta; and more.
Value is hard to find, inflation is set to rear its head and quantitative easing is tapering. That combination has led Australian asset owners to expect only moderate returns for 2018.
Asia Frontier Capital starts accepting subscriptions for its first open-ended fund today, with COO Thomas Hugger arguing that Vietnam is cheap compared to other Asean markets.
The firm talks about its move to offer international investors access to Mongolian equities via a deal with BDSec, the largest domestic brokerage.
Interest in frontier markets is on the rise, according to Christian Deseglise, head of global emerging markets business at HSBC Investments.
New JF fund gives investors access to Pakistan, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh.