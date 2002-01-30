Asset managers assess the impact of elections in the UK and France on markets and investment opportunities from institutional investors in Asia.
Tag : france
The French pension reserve fund aims to raise exposure to emerging market stocks and is open to different methods of accessing Asian assets.
But it may be some time before China inks its own cross-border funds agreement with another country.
Defeat for Marine Le Pen in the French election on Sunday would boost risk appetite generally, say fund managers. But US equities are widely viewed as overvalued.
Regional investment heads at DBS and Lombard Odier say emerging markets are a better bet amid heightened political risk and uncompelling valuations in developed Europe.
In AsianInvestor's fourth prediction for the Year of the Rooster, we give our view on whether more countries will vote to leave the European Union.
Aviva InvestorsÆ Jean-Francois Boulier explains why he thinks the recovery is sustainable, and how the Europe-based investment arm is going off-benchmark to get more emerging-market exposure.
Following Indosuez WI Carr''s departure from Asian equities, is SG Securities next?