Internal and external mandates have added a combined $10.2 billion, after costs, to the size of the fund, compared to the passive reference benchmark.
The national pension fund continues to expand its outsourced assets in a dynamic investment landscape, as it reaps rewards from bets in overseas markets and emerging sectors.
The asset owner has issued requests for proposals for mandates involving exchange-traded funds (ETFs), bonds, equities, real estate, and other alternative assets. Some were awarded, while winners in others have yet to be announced.
Asset owners in Asia Pacific are also more likely than those in Europe and North America to change their strategic allocations this year, finds a new study by Bfinance.
How does Muang Thai Life engage with external managers? A keynote interview at AsianInvestor’s third Institutional Investment Forum Thailand reveals all.
Greenwich Associates highlights an increase in Asia in the use of external managers and outlines institutional investor expectations on asset allocation and manager hiring.
A year ago, Asian institutional investors were keen to outsource more assets to third-party managers û the situation is very different today.