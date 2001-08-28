Qatar Investment Authority's Head of Asia Pacific reveals the $510 billion fund's aim to establish regional expertise and long-term partnerships.
Tag : expansion
Australia's third-largest superannuation fund aims to continue the success of its direct property and infrastructure strategies as it expands globally.
Technology vendor Sophis has opened an office in Beijing and will do the same in Australia, following client wins in both countries and elsewhere in the region.
The firm plans to aggressively move into other markets such as India and Japan, and offer a wider range of products across the region.
The group''s alternative investment arm is expanding its fund of hedge funds business in Hong Kong.
The firm is a leading money manager to pension funds but needs to expand its capabilities, says new president.
Eddie Lee headlines a significant hiring and relocation drive.
With new MD James Campion aboard, the UK-based fund house seeks to build upon its Hong Kong base.
A US-based investor explains his long/short strategy for Chinese stocks and possible plans for expanding to the region.
Convoy sees lots of new millionaires and no one to advise them.
Executive search practice recruits Justin McLennan from Baines Gwinner.
AIB Govett Asia, part of the Allied Irish Bank group, plans to build market share with a top-level management team hired from CMG First State.