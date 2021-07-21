China’s slowing economy and intensifying competition are reshaping the private equity and venture capital landscape, but opportunities remain in strategic sectors, according to the family office's founder, Conrad Tsang.
The insurance group’s CIO sees steadfast development around trends like electric vehicles, robot automation, and renewable energy.
The Chinese life insurance company believes that local expertise is important in identifying long-term investment opportunities under China’s carbon neutrality target.
Qatar Investment Authority is bullish on certain sectors in India, with electric vehicle and retail investments leading those bets, a top executive from the fund said at an event in Singapore.
Government support in carbon neutrality, plus regulation overhauls in the cybersecurity space, have created a favourable environment to further diversify into green stocks.