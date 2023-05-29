Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
GIC, NPS invest in $3.9 billion fund; KWAP pledges to invest in transition assets; Singapore ministers allay concerns over Allianz's deal with Income Insurance; Australian pensions eye natural disaster reinsurance to enhance returns; and more.
Singapore's GIC plans to expand team for more Japan deals; Malaysia's KWAP unveils alternatives strategy with Shariah focus; Brighter Super expands Queensland investment strategy; NPS gets new mid-term asset allocation plan; and more.
AustralianSuper to invest in minerals poised to gain from energy transition; Norway wealth fund excludes two Asian companies over ethical concerns; US pension funds invested in TikTok parent; Temasek's venture capital arm to launch Japan-focused fund; and more.
Nephew of Dubai ruler to open family office in Hong Kong; HK's single family offices estimated at 2,700; NPS eyes San Francisco office; Ontario Teachers' invests in India fintech start-up; and more.
AustralianSuper to raise UK investments; FWD increases stake in Malaysian unit; Indian pension fund manager eyes corporate bond investments; Korea Post chooses manager to manage PE mandate for insurance unit; and more.
Vanguard Super gathers A$1 billion in funds under management; Hong Kong to woo single family offices with more tax breaks; Australia's REST's mandate with Ninety One; China's state funds poured $57 billion into local equity markets this year; and more.
The Abu Dhabi-based fund eyes doubling Asia exposure; EPF gets new chief; Dutch pension giant closes China office; Future Fund posts 8% gain for 2023; HKMA Exchange Fund posts 5.2% annual investment gain; and more.
Taiwan's BLF shortlists six managers for local equity mandate; GIC purchases stake in European hotel chain; China's state-run basic pension fund posts 2022 results; Japan's GPIF posts loss in September-ended quarter; and more.
Hong Kong's MPF investments gain from US equities; Singapore's MAS announces more incentives for single family offices; Hong Kong's insurers move one step closer to a risk-based capital regime; Roojai to acquire FWD General Insurance in Thailand; and more.
The pension fund's pivot to domestic investments could affect returns negatively since a significant chunk of its investment income is currently derived from overseas exposure.
Temasek announces FTX review outcome; INA keen to build modern warehouses in Indonesia; Malaysia's EPF directed to lift domestic investments in portfolio; CPPIB stresses importance of China exposure in overall strategy; and more.