Thailand’s latest regulatory shift removes licensing barriers, enabling traditional financial institutions to invest in digital assets without additional hurdles.
For family offices and other asset owners, regulatory clarity is a major tailwind to consider diversifying into virtual assets. Hong Kong's new crypto trading rules could potentially bring back talent and money after the exodus.
Though family offices in the region share a common interest in private assets going into 2023, different generations view digital assets very differently.
Many investment offices of wealthy families are more concerned with making money from cryptocurrencies than fretting about their environmental impact.
A lack of proper valuation tools, major volatility and questions around regulations and tax all prevent the digital currencies from gaining the favour of the nation's cautious asset owners.