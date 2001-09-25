The National Reconstruction Fund Corporation’s contribution is part of a larger $112.3 million Series C funding round and is expected to create 172 high-skilled jobs in the deep tech sector.
Tag : deal
The global private-equity investor will place an initial $31 million into China projects.
JPMorgan wants to offer Malaysians the chance to buy derivatives in ringgit
The joint venture will offer investor relations and proxy solicitation services to investors in Japanese issues.
Australia''s debt and equity markets in 2005 will be influenced by companies needing to fund M&A transactions, says Kevin Skelton, country head of Merrill Lynch.
Dai-ichi Life IBJ is teaming with the US fund manager to provide Japanese institutions with enhanced indexed product.
HSBC''s acquisition of Bank of Bermuda may create more opportunities for rivals, not fewer.
Custodians seek to reduce risk - and ultimately costs to clients - in China''s upcoming QFII scheme.
The agreement will focus on product innovation, not just distribution.
We are pleased to announce the winners of the following awards: best bank; best investment bank; best commercial bank, deal of the year.
China''s non performing loan problem is huge. So far, lack of transparency and valuation problems have slowed progress, but Morgan Stanley''s dea, the first of its kind in terms of scope, provides hope.
The two institutional asset managers hope to resolve areas of overlap within 60 days.