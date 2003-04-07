Japan's defined benefit pensions are reluctant to fully return to domestic bonds despite higher rates, instead shifting toward general accounts and alternatives in pursuit of better yields, according to JP Morgan Asset Management's latest pension survey.
Tag : db
Fund managers are pushing for Rodrigo Duterte's new government to set up a defined contribution scheme, but others are not convinced about such a move.
Defined-benefit schemes must boost returns to meet their liabilities, and they plan to do so by strengthening their investment and risk management resources.
Like some of its big rivals, the bank has repositioned its securities services arm, appointing a new head in Asia and putting more emphasis on collateral and clearing, and on cross-selling opportunities.
The former minister for superannuation in Australia, Nick Sherry, urges Taiwan and the rest of Asia to look no further than Canberra for clues on how to drive development in pension systems.
The exchange acknowledges the need to revisit its closing auction mechanism, raising the hopes of traders and brokers.
Consolidation is inevitable among exchange-traded fund providers that don't attract sufficient volumes to turn a decent profit, argue fund managers.
Robert Perks takes over Hannah Goodwin''s role as Deutsche expands its Asian PB team.
German bank appoints new regional head of trade distribution, Asia-Pacific.
Appointments follow strong growth in electronic-based trading volumes of currencies and fixed income.
Max Wang and Daniel Chang come to its global equities business unit.
Deutsche Bank hires Jing Ulrich as head of equity research and product head for Greater China.