Large asset owners subscribe to Brookfield AM's Catalytic Transition Fund; Climate change can cost property industry more than $500 billion by 2050, says GIC, S&P report; Indonesia Investment Authority, AllianzGI ink private credit partnership deal; and more.
Tag : daiichi
While some see potential in increased exposure to Japanese equities, others are more bearish and instead targeting opportunities in private markets.
Private market assets are making up larger shares of portfolios for diversification purposes, and lifers like Dai-ichi Life have ventured deeper into alternatives this year.
Many top Japanese life insurers, tempted by historically high yields, are nearing purchases of domestic government bonds, yet others are holding out for even more lucrative opportunities.
ANZ Group in talks with Australian pensions to invest in Indian infra; Japan's Dai-ichi Life seeks to add alts investments; Hong Kong CE says all forms of legal capital welcome amid Dubai family office controversy; and more.
Nephew of Dubai ruler to open family office in Hong Kong; HK's single family offices estimated at 2,700; NPS eyes San Francisco office; Ontario Teachers' invests in India fintech start-up; and more.
AustralianSuper concerned about US renewables if Donald Trump gets re-elected; China-based AIIB invests in India renewables; GPIF plans to expand active stock investing; and more.
China to update domestic investment regulations for NSSF; Nippon Life buys first digital green bonds; Malaysia's KWAP refinances Australian office tower with first green loan; and more.
Singapore's sovereign wealth fund adds to logistics portfolio; PIF is anchor investor in Saudi Arabia ETF on HKEX; Temasek, MAS, IFC team up for green investments; Prudential's asset management arm in Korea up for sale; and more.
China sovereign fund buys ETFs to step up stock market boost; Korea national pension admits overstating responsible assets; Mubadala joins APG in life science real assets in China; MAS to streamline fund managers regulation; and more.
Temasek to allocate $10 billion to India over three years; INA inks deal with British International Investment; MFP inflows in H1 climb; GIC to acquire logistics facility in Japan; and more.
China's SWF sells UK real estate at losss; Canadian pension OTPP acquires majority stake in potato and onion supplier; AllianzGI files application to operate in China's funds market; MAS plans support for private credit development in Singapore; and more.