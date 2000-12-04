From the transition to a risk-based capital regime to the nuances of private markets, insurers are extending duration and seeking alpha to survive a low-growth era and navigate the differing logics of Hong Kong and mainland China’s solvency frameworks.
Tag : cross
How will new solvency regimes impact investment portfolios and insurers' internal resources in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan? Six experts share their views.
A mixture of low bond yields, interest rate cuts and insurers avoiding risky assets will lower returns, though A-share volatility will have a limited impact, say credit analysts.
Chinese insurers are seen shoring up their capital adequacy levels and turning more prudent with their investments as a result of looming new changes to their solvency regime.
The draft guidelines form part of the new C-Ross solvency system, to which insurers in China must adapt over the next three years. They include reviewing asset-liability management.
Mainland insurers will continue handing out mandates for alternatives and equity portfolios, despite Beijing's new solvency rules monitoring their risk exposure, heard an AsianInvestor forum.
Instinet and Samsung launch their equity crossing engine in South Korea, assisting in the growth of local hedge funds.
Sean Liu joins the team as a vice president.