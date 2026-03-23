Insurers recalibrate portfolios as Greater Bay Area regulatory regimes diverge
From the transition to a risk-based capital regime to the nuances of private markets, insurers are extending duration and seeking alpha to survive a low-growth era and navigate the differing logics of Hong Kong and mainland China’s solvency frameworks.
As the global economy enters a phase of heightened volatility, insurers in Hong Kong and mainland China are recalibrating their investment engines, transitioning to risk-based capital regimes and exploring infrastructure financing and private market liquidity.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.