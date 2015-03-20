Traditionally, foreign institutions used to account for a large share of alternative investment funds -- a situation that is gradually changing with the recent explosion in family offices in India.
Evidence of progress and sustainable growth combined with demographic fundamentals gives grounds for optimism about Indian asset management, says Crisil CEO Ashu Suyash.
CLSA loses global trading head; L&T’s India CEO joins Crisil; CME hires regional chief; Vontobel adds RMs; Morningstar bolsters equity team; Mitsubishi UFJ appoints CEO; RBC poaches RMs from UOB; CBRE names Pacific head; and Wealth-X unveils Asia boss.