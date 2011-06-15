Fund managers say various assets within the fixed income universe are well positioned as US economic growth slows down.
Tag : corporate bonds
In an exclusive interview, the head of Taiwan’s Bureau of Labor Funds revealed how the pension turned more aggressive in bond investments to adapt its $201 billion portfolio to higher rates.
The increasing likelihood of a long-term downturn is prompting insurers to reassess their allocation strategy towards corporate bonds.
Evergrande admits it may not have enough capital to repay its debt.
German firm launches bankruptcy proceedings against Evergrande.
The CIO of Swiss insurer Zurich and CEO of Swedish pension fund Alecta flag their growing corporate debt concerns and outline their response strategies.
Fears are rife over the potential impact of widespread downgrades of investment-grade corporate bonds on insurance portfolios.
Allocations to funds based on corporate bond indexes raise issues that investors seem unaware of, such as US high yield's correlation to the oil price, according to new research.
European and US investors see themselves as viable sources of corporate bond liquidity, and proposals are emerging whereby dealers could access buy-side holdings, says Greenwich Associates.
HSBC Global Asset Management and Sun Life Financial make a case for continuing to buy non-investment-grade debt, but others are less convinced.
Renaud de Planta, one of Pictet’s eight partners, discusses the firm's strategy for its Asia funds business, which includes a major regional expansion.
While generally positive on the opportunities in Asia’s high-yield credit market, fund managers do have concerns, not least about the risks of CNH bonds.