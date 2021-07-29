Asia's sustainable fund markets saw 41 new products launched in the second quarter with Thailand's incentive scheme driving the surge, and Japan reversing its 11-quarter outflow streak.
CDPQ hires APAC infra head; Raffles Family Office names Singapore CEO; DWS appoints APAC real estate CIO; BNP Paribas AM hires in Singapore; T. Rowe Price expands in New South Wales; and more.
Cbus deputy CIO resigns; BNP Paribas AM hires for Greater China; UBS Japan names new CEO; Eastspring Malaysia appoints new CEO; Funds SA CIO departs; and more.
Combining public and philanthropic funding with private capital is growing in Asia as a way to fund sustainable development projects. But scaling up this innovative model still requires education, incentives and aggregation of deals.
Ontario Teachers' makes changes in its APAC leadership team; Australian Retirement Trust deputy CIO leaves; Franklin Templeton taps Greater China sales role from BNP Paribas AM; Asian Development Bank appoints VP for East, SE Asia; JP Morgan AM Asia ETFs head departs; and more.
CareSuper hires equities chief; Prudential gets former AIA executive for Macau; Value Partners names co-CIO for fixed income; Eastspring's fixed income team expands; abrdn hires wholesale distribution head for Hong Kong; and more.
Norway's sovereign wealth fund wants every company in its vast portfolio to reach net-zero emissions by 2050, but those in Asia say a lot of heavy lifting will be required as the region lags others in the green transition.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for some of the marquee winners of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.
We explain the rationale behind the judges' choices for the ESG Excellence categories of AsianInvestor's Asset Management Awards 2022.
HKEX names co-head of emerging business development; Manulife IM appoints Singapore CEO; BNP Paribas promotes APAC sustainable expert; WTW appoints senior heads in Singapore; MSIG Asia appoints new chief executive, and more
Stakeholders are placing increasing importance on gender equality on corporate boards, but institutionalised problems continue to limit career advancement for women in Asia Pacific, experts say.
Institutional investors are unfazed by the country's latest round of regulatory changes, saying they will focus on new sectors within it rather than reduce their overall exposure.