Biotech funding has improved this year but remains well below the post-pandemic boom. Still, picking winners in the sector requires deep knowledge and investor discipline.
China and India spend just 3% of GDP on healthcare, as against 16% in the US, but that figure is set to grow far faster than in developed markets, says Andy Acker of Janus Capital.
Biotech fever is beginning to stir in Hong Kong, but pioneer Dr Ming Pang believes Asia''s time has not come - yet.
e2-Capital wins three mandates to provide advisory and fundraising services to Chinese biotech projects.
As Hong Kong belatedly wakes up to the benefits of biotechnology, Singapore streaks ahead.
Singapore is capturing the attention of biotech fund managers who are competing for the island-state''s investors.