Norges Bank Investment Management is working with its 9,000 investees to improve reporting under the Taskforce on Nature-related Financial Disclosures.
There are few investment opportunities in Asia and a lack of data is holding the sector's development back, experts told AsianInvestor.
An asset owner-led platform will include data on the companies and investment it covers by the third quarter of 2024 amid growing attention on biodiversity.
As the climate emergency escalates, this relatively new ground of nature-based solutions is rapidly attracting the interest of family offices and institutional investors.
Only two in five investors consider biodiversity in investment decision-making, according to a recently released report. Asia lags the rest of the world in this aspect, one industry expert noted.
Investors have been slow to direct capital towards nature and biodiversity preservation. Blended finance offers a potential solution to the funding problem, says a newly released report.
Protecting and restoring important natural habitats and managing agricultural lands in a sustainable way will address the climate crisis, while helping to support biodiversity.
Biodiversity investing is not so different from other areas of ESG investing – it’s all about risk management and spotting opportunities.
Asian investors are ramping up climate strategy integration, a trend that NZ Super views as critical to long-term risk and returns.
Nature loss across Asia will profoundly damage economic activities that rely on natural capital, according to several recent studies. Investors need to act.
Signatories are advocating for a robust policy on plastic pollution amid concerns that states would support a less ambitious mandate.
Finding companies that can navigate the current social, regulatory and technological changes will be key to generating long-term returns and help lead the transition to a more sustainable world.