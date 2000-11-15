In partnership with L&G Asset Management

Benchmarks remain a vital tool for active fixed income investors, but they were never meant to be the final destination. As market dynamics become more complex and investor priorities evolve, allocators are increasingly adopting a total portfolio approach (TPA), focusing more on whether portfolios are delivering the outcomes that matter most to investors. By L&G's Alex Mack, Head of Rates and Inflation; Ian Hutchinson, Head of Global Bond Strategies - Benchmark; and Radha Mathur…