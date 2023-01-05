Pinnacle Towers, backed by private equity giant KKR, has grown to become the Philippines' biggest independent telecom tower operator.
Tag : bci
Singapore's state investor shifts strategy after startup losses; New York pension fund commits $150m to agriculture; Malaysia's EPF reports 13% decline in Q1 investment income, and more.
The $183 billion British Columbia Investment Management Corporation has started developing an internal ESG data platform while ensuring ESG principles are integrated into every stage of the investment process.
Emerging markets will see developments in the long term that can't be predicted today, so flexibility and an open mind are key to investing, says a senior executive from the $171 billion British Columbia Investment Management Corporation.
British Columbia Investment Management Corporation expects Asia to be one of the leaders of economic growth in emerging markets (EM) and its internal EM public equities portfolio reflects that view.
Five of the largest pension funds in Canada were questioned on their exposure to China by a parliamentary committee of the Canadian government earlier this month.
Representatives from some of Canada's largest pension funds appear in front of a parliamentary committee to talk about their China investments; Cbus completes its latest merger; GIC is frontrunner to buy stake in German industrial gas maker; and more.
GIC to invest more than $800 million to acquire logistics facilities in Japan; Korea Post mulls second overseas office; Hong Kong MPF's offset mechanism to end on May 1, 2025; and more.
The institutional investor is tweaking proxy voting guidelines to advocate more female representation on Japanese boards. About 5.6% of British Columbia Investment Management Corporation’s assets is invested in the Asia Pacific.
Issuers from the region are leading demand for accreditation by the SDI AOP, an ESG platform launched by four global pension funds recently.