Staff Reporters
Korean Teachers’ Credit Union has signed a second real estate partnership agreement with a Californian counterpart; Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund backs third fund in series focused on Australian logistics assets; the investment firm that manages part of Alibaba co-founder's fortune is retreating from US stocks as it increasingly focuses on private markets.
Weekly investors roundup: Korea's KTCU doubles down on CalSTRS JV; GIC pushes further into Australia logistics; Alibaba co-founder flees US stocks