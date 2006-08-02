Malaysia's SWF looks at larger impact investments; Temasek spent billions on US tech stocks before the sector dropped; Thailand's GPF develops ESG strategy for two-thirds of portfolio; and more.
Amid APRA's ramped-up scrutiny of Australia’s superannuation industry, regulatory authorities worldwide are also intensifying their focus on the valuation of unlisted assets.
The regulator's heightened focus on the infrequent valuations of unlisted assets held by Australia’s pensions can lead to positive changes in governance across the whole industry.
More frequent valuations of unlisted assets will prove costly for Australian super funds, with particular challenges around property and assets held abroad.
The industry is tightening both internal and external valuation procedures for unlisted assets, right on the heels of new regulatory guidance.
Australian pension funds continue to merge to increase scale and enable more investment options at competitive fees.
Vanguard’s new superannuation fund aims to capitalise on its reputation for low fees to break into the country's $2.18 trillion pension industry.
Korean Teachers’ Credit Union has signed a second real estate partnership agreement with a Californian counterpart; Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund backs third fund in series focused on Australian logistics assets; the investment firm that manages part of Alibaba co-founder's fortune is retreating from US stocks as it increasingly focuses on private markets.
Australia's superannuation industry will soon comprise four to five A$200 billion megafunds, with room for a few smaller, niche funds, experts say.
The former minister for superannuation in Australia, Nick Sherry, urges Taiwan and the rest of Asia to look no further than Canberra for clues on how to drive development in pension systems.
After 10 months in a temporary position while AXA was investigated by the banking regulator, Andrew Penn returns to his old role.