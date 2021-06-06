With key leadership relocations, the infrastructure manager is strengthening its regional strategy in renewable energy and data infrastructure.
Tag : alternative
Taiwan's life insurance industry is set to benefit significantly from the recent regulatory changes, which aim to address the long-standing asset-liability mismatch.
South Korea's sovereign wealth fund has launched a tender for custodial services with strict eligibility criteria, as it expands its alternative investment strategy requiring enhanced custody solutions.
The public pension fund is set to announce 12 new global GPs in December for a new $1.4 billion fund. It is also planning several semiconductor-focused funds to bring mainland Chinese and Taiwanese companies to Malaysia.
Asian pension funds need to work twice as hard, especially in governance for investment oversight, to keep pushing for greater portfolio diversification and resilience in order to fulfil their fiduciary duty to an ageing population.
Extreme market conditions explain some, but not all, of the reasons for the sharpest contraction in Hong Kong’s retirement fund since 2008 - reforms are needed to the 22-year-old system.
The National Pension Service believes better governance and a more consistent strategy will be the results of keeping its chief investment officer in place - and industry experts agree.
Samsung Group's insurance arms are looking to expand their capacities and hedge against inflation via overseas GPs in infrastructure and real estate investments.
Transaction volumes from offshore investors are expected to surpass 1 trillion yen again in the coming year, accounting for some 30% of total volume.
With assets under management reaching $195.7 billion at the end of May, the Korean sovereign wealth fund is continuing to raise its game with alternative assets.
Two asset owners - one from Korea and the other from the Philippines - describe how overseas and alternative assets are the best hedge against inflation and rate fears.
The country's lifers are seeking high-quality overseas assets to strike a balance between risk and return. However, new capital rules from 2023 are making these choices harder.