Zurich rejects 'hot money' and gold for disciplined liability matching
While tactical market shifts often dominate the headlines, Zurich’s regional investment head explains its long-term focus on liabilities and strategic asset allocation.
Zurich’s investment strategy in Asia is not found in chasing short-term market trends, but rather in the steady requirements of its balance sheet.
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