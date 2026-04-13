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Zurich rejects 'hot money' and gold for disciplined liability matching

Kristina Shperlik
While tactical market shifts often dominate the headlines, Zurich’s regional investment head explains its long-term focus on liabilities and strategic asset allocation.
Zurich rejects 'hot money' and gold for disciplined liability matching

Zurich’s investment strategy in Asia is not found in chasing short-term market trends, but rather in the steady requirements of its balance sheet.

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