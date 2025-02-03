AsianInvesterAsianInvester

Weekly digest: Philippine fund to invest in China-backed grid operator; Swedfund commits to Emerging Africa & Asia Infrastructure Fund

Maharlika Investment Corporation to acquire 20% of National Grid amid China tensions; Swedfund commits €40m to emerging markets infrastructure; ADQ launches $1.2bn mining venture; and more.
TOP NEWS OF THE WEEK

