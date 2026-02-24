AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Wealth turns to Hong Kong as family offices trim US exposure

Kristina Shperlik
The landscape of wealth management is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a rapid expansion of family offices in the financial hub.
Wealth turns to Hong Kong as family offices trim US exposure

With nearly 3,400 single-family offices now based in Hong Kong, the city is emerging as Asia’s leading wealth hub, driven by a $5.8 trillion generational transfer and expanding regional investment appetite. 

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.