Wealth turns to Hong Kong as family offices trim US exposure
The landscape of wealth management is undergoing a significant transformation, marked by a rapid expansion of family offices in the financial hub.
With nearly 3,400 single-family offices now based in Hong Kong, the city is emerging as Asia’s leading wealth hub, driven by a $5.8 trillion generational transfer and expanding regional investment appetite.
