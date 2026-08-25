Value opportunities emerge across Asian non-tech industries
As AI demand drives tech valuations sky high, Chinese equities, healthcare and select cyclical sectors in the region are becoming more attractive.
Non-tech asset classes across Asia present reasonably attractive entry points, according to Morningstar's Q3 Asia market outlook. Certain Chinese companies, defensive healthcare names and consumer cyclicals are some of the more reasonably valued sectors where solid fundamentals remain intact despite broader market distractions compared to tech stocks.
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