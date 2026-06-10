Uzbekistan National Fund set to unlock value with six portfolio companies’ IPOs
After a pioneer listing, the fund aims to bring prime state assets to the market, capitalising on macroeconomic reforms and robust investor demand.
The IPO of the Uzbekistan National Investment Fund (UzNIF) on the London and Tashkent stock exchanges on May 18 marks the first step in its broader strategy to transform and privatise the country’s state-owned enterprises. The fund is now preparing to transition six of its portfolio companies to the public markets over the next three years.
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