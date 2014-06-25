The National Investment Fund of the Republic of Uzbekistan is listing in London and Tashkent, offering the country's first international equity offering for a state entity.
Tag : uzbekistan
The sovereign fund carrying out the Belt and Road Initiative is expanding its footprint in Central Asia by partnering with Saudi’s leading private water and energy operator, ACWA Power.
Japan Exchange Group aims to collaborate with more partners across Central and Southeast Asia and to attract foreign issuers to list on its bond platform and planned infrastructure fund market.