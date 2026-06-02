US-India endowment driving frontier tech collaboration
The US–India Science & Technology Endowment Fund is backing AI, quantum, and advanced materials, while exploring new partnerships to scale its impact.
The United States–India Science & Technology Endowment Fund (USISTEF) is entering a new chapter, sharpening its focus on frontier technologies while opening the door to new partnership models that could expand its scale and impact.
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