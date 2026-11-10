US high yield draws renewed interest from Asian insurers and pension funds
Strong incomes, stable balance sheets and growing scrutiny of private credit are driving Asian institutional investors back to the US high yield market.
Institutional investors, particularly insurers and pension funds, have been steadily increasing allocations to the $1.477 trillion US high-yield bond market in recent years, attracted by all-in yields of 6.5% to 8.5%, shorter duration profiles and stronger liquidity than many private credit strategies.
While overall credit spreads remain historically tight, a growing performance dispersion among lower-rated issuers and a massive wave of new corporate borrowing tied to artificial intelligence infrastructure are creating a nuanced landscape for investors looking to lock in income and capitalise on market dislocations.
High-yield bonds account for roughly $1.477 trillion of the broader $12.1 trillion US corporate bond market, according to data from Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association (SIFMA) and other index providers. Institutional demand through mutual funds, insurance portfolios and ETFs has been an important source of support for the asset class.
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