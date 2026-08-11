AsianInvesterAsianInvesterAsianInvester

Traditional assets drive Apac real estate surge

Heather Ng
While data centre investments continue to attract significant investor attention, capital is also flowing back this year into sectors such as office, retail and industrial.
Traditional assets drive Apac real estate surge

Asia Pacific (Apac) real estate investment surged to $105 billion in the first half (H1) of 2026, compared with $85 billion in 2025, marking its strongest opening since 2022, according to Colliers’ Capital Markets Snapshot report.

Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.

Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor

Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
If you are a senior professional at a large institutional asset owner, such as a sovereign wealth fund or pension fund, please contact [email protected] for further assistance.

Questions?
See here for more information on licences and prices, or contact [email protected]
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.