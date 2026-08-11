Traditional assets drive Apac real estate surge
While data centre investments continue to attract significant investor attention, capital is also flowing back this year into sectors such as office, retail and industrial.
Asia Pacific (Apac) real estate investment surged to $105 billion in the first half (H1) of 2026, compared with $85 billion in 2025, marking its strongest opening since 2022, according to Colliers’ Capital Markets Snapshot report.
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