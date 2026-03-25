Track record and stability key to insurers' manager selection
Senior executives from YF Life, HSBC Life and Barings reveal how insurers select managers—prioritising team stability, alignment of interest and proven track records.
Insurers are raising the bar on manager selection, with senior executives from HSBC, YF Life and Barings saying that long-term track records and team continuity are decisive factors that separate true partners from the crowd.
Sign in to read on!
Registered users get 2 free articles in 30 days.
Subscribers have full unlimited access to AsianInvestor
Not signed up? New users get 2 free articles per month, plus a 7-day unlimited free trial.
¬ Haymarket Media Limited. All rights reserved.