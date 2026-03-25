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Track record and stability key to insurers' manager selection

Heather Ng
Senior executives from YF Life, HSBC Life and Barings reveal how insurers select managers—prioritising team stability, alignment of interest and proven track records.
Track record and stability key to insurers' manager selection

Insurers are raising the bar on manager selection, with senior executives from HSBC, YF Life and Barings saying that long-term track records and team continuity are decisive factors that separate true partners from the crowd.

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