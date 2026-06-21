The family office investor betting on what AI can’t create
Artificial intelligence is collapsing the cost of execution. That makes origination the rarest asset of all.
Artificial intelligence is transforming what investors pay for, and in doing so, clarifying what remains genuinely scarce. For Riady Gozali, that distinction is the foundation of an emerging investment thesis.
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