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Thailand's GPF pivots to emerging market debt as capex scrutiny intensifies

The Government Pension Fund’s CIO explores nuances of external manager alignment, its shift toward EM debt, and why the global corporate landscape is entering critical period of accountability for massive capex.
Thailand's GPF pivots to emerging market debt as capex scrutiny intensifies

Thailand’s Government Pension Fund (GPF) is pivoting toward emerging market debt to free its fixed-income strategy from being stuck between low-growth domestic bonds and developed market yields made less attractive by high currency hedging costs.

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