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Thai pension GPF goes global to break ‘conservative trap’

Kristina Shperlik
The Government Pension Fund is pivoting away from its conservative domestic roots to embrace a 70% global exposure for its $48 billion portfolio.
Thai pension GPF goes global to break &#8216;conservative trap&#8217;

Thailand’s Government Pension Fund (GPF) is overhauling a $48 billion portfolio as it gears up for a volatile 2026, with de-dollarisation and US inflation high on its radar screen.

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