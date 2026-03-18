Thai pension GPF goes global to break ‘conservative trap’
The Government Pension Fund is pivoting away from its conservative domestic roots to embrace a 70% global exposure for its $48 billion portfolio.
Thailand’s Government Pension Fund (GPF) is overhauling a $48 billion portfolio as it gears up for a volatile 2026, with de-dollarisation and US inflation high on its radar screen.
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